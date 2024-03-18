ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17 Countdown | RCB needs to plug holes if it has to avoid familiar fate

March 18, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Still searching for a maiden title, the team lacks a quality wrist-spinner and support cast to the fulcrum of the batting line-up in skipper du Plessis, Kohli and Maxwell

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Talisman: Kohli, the face of the franchise, is likely to don the role of opener. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to undergo a name change, but as for its on-field prospects, it could be a worrying status quo.

Sixteen editions of the IPL have come and gone, with RCB still searching for a maiden title. Heading into the 2024 season, the franchise will have to plug the holes in the squad to end the long wait.

The most glaring deficiency is the lack of a quality wrist-spinner — a point highlighted by former RCB and South Africa batter A.B. de Villiers. Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh are the available slow bowlers — hardly an inspiring list.

On the pace front, RCB signed Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.5 crore) and Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore) at the auction. West Indian Joseph was chosen over established names Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins — a gamble which may backfire on the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Siraj, who played his part in India’s win over England in the recent Test series, will spearhead the attack. Siraj will have added motivation in IPL 2024, as good performances will earn him a spot at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Local lad and speedster V. Vyshak, who bowled with fire in the domestic circuit, deserves a few caps.

RCB prides itself on possessing a fine batting core in skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli, but the support cast lacks depth. Rajat Patidar, a class batter, struggled for runs in the England Tests. At 38, Dinesh Karthik is nearing the end of his playing career, especially so after his poor showing in IPL 2023. The onus thus falls on big-hitting Australian Cameron Green. Green, however, has spent the last few months focusing on red-ball cricket, so he may need some time to adjust to the demands of T20s.

Kohli, the face of the franchise, is likely to don the role of opener. The superstar is more accumulator than belligerent blaster, so in the event of his failure, the pressure falls on an already brittle middle-order. Once again, it will be left to Maxwell to pick up the pieces.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US