IPL-17 countdown | Dhawan’s Punjab Kings will be eager to shrug off ‘underachiever’ tag this time around

March 18, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

Underperformance has been an exasperating constant for Punjab Kings since its maiden appearance in the final in 2014. A new IPL season beckons and PBKS would be hoping that ‘changes’ would result in breakthrough performances needed to tear away its underachiever tag.

The new vibrant jersey, new home ground, strategic change of coaching staff and expensive buys at auction should bring in positive vibes and enough firepower to turn the tide this season.

Punjab’s high-risk, no-holds-barred attack has brought little rewards for the team in the last two seasons. A more tempered approach will certainly put the side in good stead this time around. Last season, Punjab’s form tailed off after a good start and it had more to do with the inconsistent show from its expensive foreign players.

The side will be seeking more consistency from its overseas stars. Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, both of whom had moderate success last season, will be under pressure to perform.

The availability of Jonny Bairstow will be a big boost to Punjab’s confidence and chances. After a lean Test series against India, Bairstow has a point to prove and will be hungrier for runs. The lion-hearted Chris Woakes and the explosive Rilee Rossouw will offer more options for skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide and Jitesh Sharma played occasional sparkling knocks last year but Punjab will need more game-changing contributions from the trio.

PBKS spent a fortune to rope in Harshal Patel who is known for his death bowling prowess. Harshal’s bowling gives more teeth to the attack while his skills with the willow will beef up the lower-order batting, an area where Punjab was distinctly weak last season. Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the bowling while Arshdeep Singh is a canny bowler at the start and in the home stretch.

Leg spinner Rahul Chahar lends variety to the attack. The plethora of all-rounders will give some selection headaches to the team management. Dhawan enjoys great relationships with the players and if they can replicate that trust with performances on the field, Punjab will be a hard team to beat.