IPL-17: Come Sunday, Rajasthan Royals will look to open qualification door

Published - May 11, 2024 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tarun Shastry
Rajasthan Royals Donovan Ferreira during a practice session ahead of the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on May 11, 2024

Rajasthan Royals Donovan Ferreira during a practice session ahead of the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on May 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Rajasthan Royals’ campaign has been impressive in this edition, with eight wins out of its 11 matches so far. Knocking on the doors of qualification, it suffered defeats — against SRH and DC — in its last two games.

On Sunday, Sanju Samson’s men will look to get back to winning ways against an inconsistent CSK and seal a spot in the playoffs.

“We should have qualified earlier but our last two games were really close. The second half is probably the most important and we have set it up nicely by winning a lot of games in the first half. We don’t want to leave it too late and put pressure on ourselves,” said Royals all-rounder Donovan Ferreira at a media interaction in Chennai on May 11.

“If we can win this game, it gives us a better chance of finishing in the top two. Playing against Chennai is always big, they are a good team. It can go either way, but if we play our brand of cricket, then it will go our way.

“I think the team that assesses the conditions quickly and adapts well will emerge on top. Being an away game, we want to adapt fast and execute our plans,” he said.

