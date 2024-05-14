ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: Buttler’s lose a big hole but Royals have back-up, says Riyan Parag

Published - May 14, 2024 09:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone will be missing in action for Punjab Kings, assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed.

Santadeep Dey

Rajasthan Royals players during a practice session ahead of the IPL match against Punjab Kings at ACA stadium in Guwahati on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Riyan Parag made no bones about the fact that Jos Buttler’s departure has left a gaping hole in the Rajasthan Royals line-up on the eve of the side’s IPL match against the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Stadium here. Especially now, when the side needs a win to confirm its Playoffs spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the same breath, he said RR isn’t one to be left with a dearth of backup options.

“TKC (Tom Kohler-Cadmore) is our backup and we’ve been practising with him. It was a big loss but I think we will deal with it. It was something that we knew before the season started,” Parag said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That the side, with 16 points from 12 games, has now lost three matches on the spin hasn’t helped. Parag said, “We have tried to learn from every small mistake that we made.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone will be missing in action for Punjab Kings, assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed. Their absence might open up the window for players, who haven’t got much game time this season, to get a look-in.

“Rabada’s gone home injured. Livingstone’s also been called back by the ECB. We’ll meet later to finalise the 11 or 12. It’s still another opportunity for the younger guys to develop.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US