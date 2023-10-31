HamberMenu
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan chief selector mid-World Cup

The PCB said it has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to look into the allegations of conflict of interest

October 31, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST

Reuters
File picture of chief selector of the Pakistan cricket squad Inzamam-ul-Haq

File picture of chief selector of the Pakistan cricket squad Inzamam-ul-Haq | Photo Credit: AP

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has stepped down as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief selector on Sunday after allegations of a conflict of interest.

His resignation comes after Pakistani media reported one of his co-directors in a U.K.-based company, Yazoo International Ltd, is managing director of Saya Corporation, an agency representing some major Pakistani cricketers.

The players include captain Babar Azam, bowler Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is also a director at Yazoo, according to U.K. public sector database gov.uk.

"I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry," Inzamam said in a statement released by the board. "If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector."

The PCB said it had set up a five-member fact-finding committee to look into the allegations.

The allegations surfaced in the middle of Pakistan's struggling World Cup campaign, where they sit seventh in the points table after four successive defeats. It is their worst losing streak in tournament history.

