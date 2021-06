Intra-squad games for India in Durham: ECB

Not going his way: Virat Kohli and India would have badly wanted to play practice matches. File | Photo Credit: AP

New Delhi

25 June 2021 11:32 IST

Kohli’s men unlikely to get any warm-up First Class games

The Indian cricket team will play two intra-squad games at the Riverside ground in Durham before the five-match Test series against England as Virat Kohli’s men are unlikely to get any warm-up First Class games against county sides.

Displeasure

India captain Virat Kohli had expressed his displeasure at not being given any First Class games before the England series, starting in Nottingham on August 4.

“Due to COVID-19 protocols, they will play two intra-squad four-day matches before the first Test in August,” an ECB spokesperson said on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

While it is understood that BCCI had requested ECB for a few practice games, the COVID-19 situation won’t allow any such plan to go ahead.

Asked if there is any chance of a game against county sides, the spokesperson said, “No”.

In England, cricketers from various counties are regularly being tested for COVID but are not being kept in any bubble.

The Indian team, once it assembles in London on July 14 and moves to Durham, will be once again be in a bubble.

“The domestic cricketers of England not being in a bubble is an issue for sure. That’s why the games in Durham will be intra-squad ones,” a BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

India is currently travelling with 24 players — 20 in the official squad and four reserves — which will allow them to play intra-squad games.