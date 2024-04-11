Inter-zonal Multi-Day trophy | East Zone keeps its nerve, prevails over South in an exciting finish

April 11, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - PUNE

Apart from those in the two dugouts, there were under 20 people in total at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium here for the final of the Inter-zonal Multi-Day Trophy. South Zone needed one wicket to pull off a victory, East Zone needed six runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audience

The audience was scorers, the doctors on call, ground staff, caterers, cameramen and logistics staff waiting to run in with the BCCI hoarding for the presentation ceremony, but everything paused as everyone stood waiting for the pendulum’s final swing.

Minnu Mani had the ball and was deftly using the cracks in the surface to pose questions to the East batters. On strike, precariously so, were Titas Sadhu and Annapurna Das.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took 12 balls, a lucky boundary and some good running for East to seal a too-close-for-comfort one-wicket win after three gruelling days in the sun.

East Zone coach Umesh Sethi had to keep encouraging the players to talk more to each other so the scorers could leave East’s wickets column alone.

Getting richer

Former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni was in attendance to felicitate the winners, with East getting a cheque for ₹50 lakh for its triumph, while runner-up South got ₹20 lakh.

The scores:

South 133 and 179 lost to East 129 and 184/9 in 61.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 46, Richa Ghosh 33, Sahana Pawar 3/44, Minnu Mani 3/65).

PoM: Minnu Mani. Player-of-the-tournament: Deepti Sharma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.