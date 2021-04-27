Cricket

Inspired by Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for India's fight against COVID-19

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee. File   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Inspired by his countryman Pat Cummins' gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday decided to donate one bitcoin (approximately ₹40 lakh) to help India in its fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Cummins on Monday won lots of hearts when he announced a USD 50,000 donation towards the PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's hospitals ravaged by a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

"It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said in a statement which he posted on Twitter.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart." On Tuesday evening, one bitcoin was trading at over ₹40 lakh.

 

Bitcoin is not considered legal tender in India but that has not stopped Lee, one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, from lending a helping hand.

Like Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Lee is also in India as part of the IPL commentary panel.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times.

"I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday," Lee said.

The 44-year-old represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is during an immensely successful international career.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

IPL 2021 | DC opt to bowl, RCB bring in Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams

T. Natarajan undergoes knee surgery, thanks BCCI and medical team

BCCI reassures safety and safe return for IPL participants

Indian Premier League 2021: CSK vs SRH | In-form Chennai starts favourite against inconsistent Hyderabad

IPL 2021 | Australian cricketers will have to make their own arrangements for return: Scott Morrison

Cricketer Chris Lynn urges Australia to arrange flight to bring players home after IPL

IPL 2021 | Tired of coming second in Super Overs, says Williamson

Cricket South Africa reaches agreement on new governance model

IPL 2021, KKR vs Punjab Kings | Collective bowling effort sets up facile Kolkata win

IPL 2021 | We are in safest bio-bubble but situation outside is grim: Ponting

2022 Commonwealth Games | India, Australia and Pakistan among eight countries to compete in women's T20

IPL 2021 | I told Rishabh that I too can bowl the Super Over, reveals Axar

IPL 2021 | Hit hard by foreign pull-outs, Royals seek to loan players from other teams

IPL 2021 | Pat Cummins donates USD 50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers out to reassert credentials

IPL to continue ‘at least for now’, says BCCI official

Australia’s Tye tips IPL exodus from COVID-hit India

RCB’s Zampa, Richardson withdraw from IPL due to personal reasons

Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from IPL to support family over COVID-19

IPL 2021 | Knight Riders desperate for a turnaround against Punjab Kings
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 8:10:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/inspired-by-cummins-brett-lee-donates-bitcoin-for-indias-fight-against-covid-19/article34423727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY