Innings victory for Vijay CC

Vijay CC bowled out Globe Trotters for 175 on the final day to win the third round elite group match by an innings and 120 runs in the TNCA first division cricket league at the Guru Nanak ground here on Tuesday. X. Thalaivan Sargunam top-scored with 87 (155b, 14x4, 1x6) for Trotters.

Vijay’s Rahil Shah, who picked up two for 54, now has 400 wickets from ten seasons in the first division league. He debuted in the league for Alwarpet CC in the 2005-06 season, played in the lower division for a couple of seasons, before moving to Parry’s S&RC in 2008.

This is his fourth consecutive season for Vijay and fifth overall. Rahil has taken 50-plus wickets in two seasons and has claimed a total of 190 wickets for Vijay.

At IIT-Chemplast, Jolly Rovers restricted Alwarpet to 230 in its second innnings as Piyush Chawla picked up six for 40, after which M. Kaushik Gandhi’s unbeaten 40 helped it chase down 77 with nine wickets to spare.

In the Plate group final at Chepauk, N. Jagadeesan scored 183 to take Grand Slam to 258 for three against UFCC (T. Nagar) on day two. Jagadeesan and P.S. Raghul (27 batting) added 187 runs for the second wicket.

The scores:

Elite (round three, day three): At Guru Nanak: Globe Trotters 151 & 175 in 53.1 overs (X. Thalaivan Sargunam 87, Malolan Rangarajan three for 51) lost to Vijay 446 for eight decl. Points: Vijay 8 (18); Trotters 0 (5).

At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 309 & 77 for one in 13.3 overs (M. Kaushik Gandhi 40 n.o.) bt Alwarpet 152 & 230 in 61.3 overs (B. Rahul 79, Ashwin Venkataraman 48, M. Kamalesh 34, Piyush Chawla six for 40). Points: Rovers 8 (15); Alwarpet 0 (16).

Plate: Final (day two): At MAC: UFCC (T. Nagar) 294 vs. Grand Slam 258 for three in 89 overs (N. Jagadeesan 183).