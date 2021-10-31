CricketDubai 31 October 2021 22:42 IST
Injured Shakib Al Hasan out of T20 World Cup
Updated: 31 October 2021 22:42 IST
All-rounder hurt hamstring in Friday’s match against the Windies
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board said Sunday.
“Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies,” the team’s doctor Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement.
“He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review.”
The Bangladesh Cricket Board said it would not call up a replacement for Shakib.
