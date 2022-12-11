Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, Easwaran named his replacement

December 11, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Chattogram

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7.

Sports Bureau

Head coach Rahul Dravid speaks with Abhimanyu Easwaran (who replaced the injured captain Rohit Sharma) during a practice session in Chittagong on December 11, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh starting Wednesday in Chattogram after failing to sufficiently recover from the left thumb injury he sustained in the second ODI.

Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran, who smashed back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh-A recently, has been named as Rohit’s replacement. K.L. Rahul will take over captaincy duties.

“He [Rohit] has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage,” a BCCI media release stated.

With Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja yet to fully recover from their respective shoulder and knee injuries, selectors have named Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar as replacements.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests:

KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

