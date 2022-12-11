  1. EPaper
Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, Easwaran named his replacement

December 11, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Chattogram

PTI
Head coach Rahul Dravid speaks with Abhimanyu Easwaran (who replaced the injured captain Rohit Sharma) during a practice session in Chittagong on December 11, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh.

Head coach Rahul Dravid speaks with Abhimanyu Easwaran (who replaced the injured captain Rohit Sharma) during a practice session in Chittagong on December 11, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma was on December 11, 2022 ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Chittagong on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury.

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7.

"India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test."

Pacer Navdeep Saini and uncapped Saurabh Kumar were named as replacements for injured Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was also added to the Indian squad.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests:

KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

