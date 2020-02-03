Cricket

Injured Rohit Sharma out of remainder of New Zealand tour: BCCI source

Rohit Sharma suffers a leg injury and retires during game five of the Twenty20 series between New Zealand and India at Bay Oval on February 02, 2020 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma suffers a leg injury and retires during game five of the Twenty20 series between New Zealand and India at Bay Oval on February 02, 2020 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.   | Photo Credit: Fiona Goodall

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.

India batsman Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

“He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

