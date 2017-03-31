Injured Rahul to miss IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player K.L. Rahul will miss the 2017 IPL season due to a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old confirmed the same to The Hindu, and that he will undergo a surgery soon.

Rahul had injured his shoulder in the first Test between India and Australia over a month ago, but played the rest of the four-Test series. The Karnataka opener gave a good account of himself in that series,

recording six fifties in seven innings.

With skipper and star player Virat Kohli out for the first few matches, Rahul’s exit comes as a double blow for RCB. Last year, Rahul had finished as the franchise’s third-highest run-scorer, and established himself as a reliable presence at the top of the batting order. He also kept wickets for the team.

In a practice match held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday — where members of the RCB squad were split into two opposing teams — Kedar Jadhav donned the wicketkeeping gloves.