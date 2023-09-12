Injured Pak pacers Rauf, Naseem doubtful for remainder of Asia Cup; Dahani, Zaman added as back-ups

September 12, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Colombo

Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah's participation in the remainder of the Asia Cup has been rendered doubtful after the duo picked up injuries during the Super 4 match against India.

The Pakistan team management said quicks Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan have been included as back-ups for Rauf and Naseem in their Asia Cup squad "as a precautionary measure".

"Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups. The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India," read a statement from the Pakistan team.

"This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month," the management said.

Rauf, who had bowled five overs on Sunday, had felt "a little discomfort in his right flank" and did thus did not roll his arm or come out to bat against India when the match resumed on the reserve day on Monday.

Naseem completed his quota of 10 overs but the pacer left the field in the 49th over of India's innings on Monday, holding his hand. He is suspected to have suffered an injury to his bowling shoulder. He also did not come out to bat as Pakistan ended their innings at 128 for 8, losing to India by a record margin of 228 runs.

The Pakistan team management said both Rauf and Naseem will be monitored over the next few days.

"Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team's medical panel.The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days," the statement added.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their next match against Sri Lanka on Thursday and should they qualify, the final of the Asia Cup is slated for Sunday.

