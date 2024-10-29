GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Injured Kane Williamson to miss third Test against India

The Blacks Caps managed a first-ever Test series triumph in India without the master batsman

Published - October 29, 2024 09:46 am IST

Reuters
File picture of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson

File picture of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson | Photo Credit: AP

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third Test against India starting in Mumbai on Friday (November 1, 2024) in the hope that his groin strain clears up in time to face England next month, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

The Blacks Caps on Saturday managed a first-ever Test series triumph in India without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka.

IND vs NZ second Test: Really special feeling, says Latham on New Zealand’s historic series win

"Kane continues to show good signs, but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

"While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he'll be good to go for England.

"The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first test in Christchurch."

England's three-match tour of New Zealand begins at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on November 28 with further tests following in Wellington and Hamilton in December.

