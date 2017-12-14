Injured Ishant to miss Ranji semifinal

Nursing an ankle ‘niggle’, Ishant Sharma will stay away from Delhi’s Ranji Trophy semifinal against Bengal to be played in Pune from December 17 to 21.

Ishant, like Bengal’s Mohammad Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav and Karnataka’s K. L. Rahul, was released by the Board to play the semifinals ahead of the upcoming tour to South Africa.

This season, Ishant led Delhi well and took 20 wickets in four matches. His absence, coupled with the availability of Shami and Saha for Bengal, is sure to dent Delhi’s prospects.

It is learnt that Ishant has informed Delhi and District Cricket Association’s Cricket Affairs Committee of his unavailability. This means Akash Sudan will retain his place in the squad.