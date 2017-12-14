Injured Ishant to miss Ranji semifinal

Nursing an ankle ‘niggle’, Ishant Sharma will stay away from Delhi’s Ranji Trophy semifinal against Bengal to be played in Pune from December 17 to 21.
Ishant, like Bengal’s Mohammad Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav and Karnataka’s K. L. Rahul, was released by the Board to play the semifinals ahead of the upcoming tour to South Africa.
This season, Ishant led Delhi well and took 20 wickets in four matches. His absence, coupled with the availability of Shami and Saha for Bengal, is sure to dent Delhi’s prospects.
It is learnt that Ishant has informed Delhi and District Cricket Association’s Cricket Affairs Committee of his unavailability. This means Akash Sudan will retain his place in the squad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor