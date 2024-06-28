INDW vs SAW | I wanted to play through the day, says Shafali Verma

After scoring the fastest women’s Test double century versus South Africa, 20-year-old opener Shafali Verma said that she felt like she had to focus on staying in when the pacers were getting the ball to swing and bowling well at the start.

“The last three ODIs (vs. South Africa), I was getting starts, but not able to convert into big scores. My plan was to take my time at the start as there was movement early on and they were bowling well in that period. So, the idea was to back my strengths, take some time, and find a way to stay at the wicket,” she said after the first day of the one-off Test.

“Today, the ball was coming on well and my scores in the ODIs pushed me to just think one thing - that I shouldn’t get out and I should play through the day,” Shefali added.

When asked if she was reminded of getting out on 96 on her Test debut versus England as she was closing in on her maiden Test ton, the record-breaker said: “Who forgets getting out for 96? Today, when I was on 96, it took me back to Bristol 2021.

“All I thought about was somehow scoring those four runs and getting past 100. Nearing my double century, thank god the offie (Delmi Tucker) came on.

It was fantastic as I thought I could get my 200 in a few balls!”

Shafali hit back-to-back sixes and a single off Tucker to get to her maiden Test double ton.

Saying that her opening partner Smriti Mandhana backs her and keeps talking with her for her to play calmly at the crease, the Indian opener added that the batters’ camp held in Bengaluru ahead of the ODI series was very helpful.

When asked if she values this milestone as much as winning the u-19 T20 World Cup as captain, she exclaimed: “World Cup is World Cup yaar!

“But after that, this innings is very close to my heart.”

