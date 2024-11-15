Ind vs SA 4th T20I: Samson and Tilak on a bull run at Bullring as Men in Blue pile up 283

Sanju Samson’s precision met its match in Tilak Varma’s muscular elegance as India toyed with the South African bowling attack to post an imposing 283 for one in the fourth and final T20 International in Johannesburg on Friday (November 15, 2024).

This is by far India’s highest T20I total overseas and highest by any country on South African soil.

Among the plethora of records that tumbled, the most special one will be two Indian batters scoring centuries in same T20I innings. Samson and Varma also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals - 210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), who smashed a superb century in the first game, once again pummelled the Proteas in the company of Varma (120 not out off 47 balls), who has really come into his own with new found confidence and vigour at number three.

Samson now has three T20I centuries in the last five knocks which also included two ducks while Varma has scored back-to-back T20I hundreds.

Samson completed his century in 51 balls while Varma’s (41 balls) took 10 balls less.

Abhishek Sharma (36 off 18 balls) should also get his share of credit for upping the ante in the Powerplay with four huge sixes.

On a good batting track with true bounce on offer, Indian batters hit a record 23 sixes as it was possible to hit through the line by just clearing one’s front leg. Samson’s nine maximums was one less than Varma’s 10.

It only helped India that the opposition’s best fast bowler Gerald Coetzee seemed to be carrying a niggle. The two medium pacers Andile Simelane (0/47 in 3 overs) and Lutho Sipamla (1/58 in 4 overs) seemed like lambs for slaughter. The Indians hit 10 sixes from Simelane and Sipamla.

In fact one of Samson’s shots hit a lady spectator’s cheek. The TV cameras caught her sobbing in considerable pain.