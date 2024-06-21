Individuals need to be treated fairly in a team game: Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, the front-runner for the post of the Indian cricket team’s next head coach, parried the question of him taking over from Rahul Dravid. He, however, underlined that individuals could not be the “be-all-and-end-all” in a team sport.

Gambhir, who mentored Kolkata Knight Riders to its third title triumph this season, said he was enjoying KKR’s success.

“It is difficult to answer that (the coach question). Right now, I am in a happy space having just finished the journey with KKR,” said Gambhir at the ‘Rise to Leadership’ event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

Gambhir said individuals needed to be treated fairly in a team game. “The team is the most important thing and individuals can’t be the be-all-and-end-all in a team. If you focus on two or three people, just imagine what will happen to the others.

“From the captain to the masseur, you cannot discriminate between people. You have to treat people equally. That’s the most important culture and I will always have this philosophy,” he said.

Talking about white-ball cricket which is heavily tilted in favour of the batters, Gambhir said it was the job of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to see that all kinds of cricketers, including the finger spinners, received an equal chance.

About his rapport with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, Gambhir said, “I’ve the privilege of working with the best IPL owner.

“There has been no conversation of cricket with him in the eight years we’ve known each other.”