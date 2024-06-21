GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Individuals need to be treated fairly in a team game: Gambhir

Published - June 21, 2024 11:16 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y.B. Sarangi
Living in the present: Gambhir says he’s enjoying KKR’s success right now and not looking into the future.

Living in the present: Gambhir says he’s enjoying KKR’s success right now and not looking into the future. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: R.V. MOORTHY

Gautam Gambhir, the front-runner for the post of the Indian cricket team’s next head coach, parried the question of him taking over from Rahul Dravid. He, however, underlined that individuals could not be the “be-all-and-end-all” in a team sport.

Gambhir, who mentored Kolkata Knight Riders to its third title triumph this season, said he was enjoying KKR’s success.

“It is difficult to answer that (the coach question). Right now, I am in a happy space having just finished the journey with KKR,” said Gambhir at the ‘Rise to Leadership’ event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

Gambhir said individuals needed to be treated fairly in a team game. “The team is the most important thing and individuals can’t be the be-all-and-end-all in a team. If you focus on two or three people, just imagine what will happen to the others.

“From the captain to the masseur, you cannot discriminate between people. You have to treat people equally. That’s the most important culture and I will always have this philosophy,” he said.

Talking about white-ball cricket which is heavily tilted in favour of the batters, Gambhir said it was the job of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to see that all kinds of cricketers, including the finger spinners, received an equal chance.

About his rapport with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, Gambhir said, “I’ve the privilege of working with the best IPL owner.

“There has been no conversation of cricket with him in the eight years we’ve known each other.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.