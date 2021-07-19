India’s young guns target series win

Colombo

19 July 2021 22:43 IST

It will take a special effort from struggling Sri Lanka to pull one back

India’s young guns will get another opportunity to flaunt their exceptional talent and secure a series win against Sri Lankan in the second ODI here on Tuesday.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left in awe as Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made batting look ridiculously easy in the first ODI.

India wants to play more aggressively in the shorter formats, and the trio’s performance served as a perfect template. It also reinforced the might of India’s bench strength.

India is unlikely to make changes as it would like to first pocket the series.

It will take a special effort from the struggling Sri Lankan side to pull one back.

The inexperienced team showed it has the talent to compete. Most of the batsmen got starts but could not convert. Both teams might be interested in chasing, with the slow pitch playing better in the evening.

The squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, and Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, and Isuru Udana.

Match starts at 3 p.m. IST.