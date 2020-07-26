Cricket

India’s women’s blind team to be selected

The first ever Indian women’s blind cricket team is set to be selected, with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) accepting an invitation from Blind Cricket England and Wales (BCEW) for a women’s tour in July 2021.

The imminent selection of a national team adds significance to the women’s national championship to be held later this year.

At the CABI AGM, it was also announced that the Nagesh Trophy men’s nationals, and the visit of the South African team for a bilateral series against India, will be held some time this season. The AGM also granted provisional recognition to newly formed associations in Chandigarh, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

