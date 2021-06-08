India’s white ball tour of Lanka from July 13 to 25

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25, broadcaster Sony Sports announced on Monday.

Sony announced the schedule via social media.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the the games are yet to be announced.

It will be a rare occasion when two India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time. The Virat Kohli-led side will be preparing for the five-match Test series against England at the same time.

The schedule:

