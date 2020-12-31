India's tour of Australia postponed

The Indian women's team's scheduled tour of Australia has been postponed to next season, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The Indian team, which last played the T20 World Cup final in March, was scheduled to play three ODIs on January 22 in Canberra, January 25 in Melbourne and January 28 in Hobart.

However, CA said the tour would now be part of the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, which has been pushed to March-April due to the pandemic, and will include three T20Is.