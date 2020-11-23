Cricket

India’s tour of Australia | Gill excited at playing against Australia

Catching the action: Shubman Gill, right, along with Indian teammates at a practice session in Australia. Photo: Instagram/indiancricketteam  

Flamboyant young batsman Shubman Gill is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Australian bowlers but has not set any personal goals for the upcoming assignments where a good outing could help him cement his place in the Indian team.

Gill, who has so played two ODIs, is part of the limited-overs as well as the Test squad for the Australia tour beginning on Friday.

First trip

“I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited,” Gill said in a video posted by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter.

Fruitful IPL

The 21-year-old batsman accumulated 440 runs in 14 matches in the recently-concluded IPL.

“The fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team, so it will be fun and exciting. But, obviously, when the practice session starts then it’s a whole different situation.

“I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour,” he added.

Seen as a player with a bright future, Gill was named the replacement for an injured Rohit Sharma for the Test series in New Zealand in the beginning of this year.

The Indian and Australian squads, who will play three ODIs, three T20 internationals and four Tests during, are currently quarantining in Sydney, the venue of the first ODI.

