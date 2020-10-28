India’s tour dates confirmed

White-ball phase in front of empty stands; Tests may see limited crowds

With less than a fortnight remaining for India’s departure to Australia for a full series, Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the detailed itinerary of the tour. It was thus confirmed that India will play its first overseas day-night Test at Adelaide from December 17.

India hosted Bangladesh for a pink-ball Test last year.

The tour will start with a three-ODI series on November 27 and end with the fourth Test, scheduled in Brisbane from January 15 to 19 next year.

Limited crowds for Tests

Although the initial phase of the series will be played in front of empty stands, CA hopes that the Tests, including the Boxing Day fixture at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will see limited crowds in attendance.