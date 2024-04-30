ADVERTISEMENT

India’s T20 World Cup squad: Pandya to be Rohit’s deputy; no place for Rinku, Gill in 15; Rahul dropped

April 30, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Rishabh Pant returns to India fold for T20 World Cup after recovering from life-threatening car accident in 2022.

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of India captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Photo Credit: AP

The BCCI has announced the provisional Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the U.S.A. and West Indies. Star batsman K.L. Rahul has been dropped, while Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain to skipper Rohit Sharma.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were also included. Star batter Shubman Gill and the big-hitting Rinku Singh found themselves relegated to the reserves group. Rishabh Pant makes a return to the national team after recovering from a car accident in 2022.

The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over Mumbai Indians leadership in the ongoing IPL.

Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K.L. Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing.

Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders’ big-hitter Rinku Singh.

The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently for Rajasthan Royals.

The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

Full squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)

