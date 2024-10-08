India's T20 side eye another big win; Bangladesh hope for turnaround

An India so dominant that Bangladesh is admittedly clueless about how to match the "skills and mentality" of Suryakumar Yadav's men.

The script is not expected to deviate much when the two sides clash in the second T20 International here on Wednesday with the home team's young mavericks proving more than a handful for the full-strength visitors.

Bangladesh have hardly looked like the plucky opponents that they are hyped to be but India has looked every bit the marauding force that loves to intimidate on home turf.

So, even with key players such as Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah rested, India's remarkable depth in white-ball cricket shone through in a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the opening game in Gwalior.

One man who made a strong statement of intent in that game on Sunday was Sanju Samson.

Confirmed by Suryakumar as an opener for the series, Samson has been in and out of the national setup since his debut in 2015 and his lack of consistency has been a major contributing factor.

In the series-opener in Gwalior, the keeper-batter, who usually comes in the middle order, reveled in his new role as an opener and played some delightful strokes in his 19-ball 29, showcasing his ability to play freely in the powerplay.

However, he couldn't convert his promising start, much like his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who showcased sheer power before running himself out.

With first-choice openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill rested for this series, both Samson and Sharma would be keen to prove they can go beyond mere cameos.

The duo would look to seize this opportunity here and get a big score on Wednesday night in front of, what is likely to be a sellout crowd.

The stakes are higher for the 29-year-old Samson, who is aiming to solidify his position as wicketkeeper in the absence of Pant.

With the T20 World Cup still two years away, a series of consistent performances as both opener and wicketkeeper could make him a strong contender for future selections in the white-ball formats.

The hosts are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI after everything went India's way in the opener.

Debutant Mayank Yadav dazzled with his fiery pace, while fellow first-timer Nitish Kumar Reddy made a mark as a seam-bowling all-rounder, a rarity in Indian cricket.

Arshdeep Singh capably led the pace attack and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made a striking comeback after staying away from the national team for three years.

He will be eyeing the spin all-rounder's spot left vacant by Ravindra Jadeja as will Washington Sundar.

On the other hand, the tourists will have to regroup quickly if they want to fashion a turnaround and stay alive in the three-match series.

Bangladesh, who went with more or less than same side they fielded at the World Cup earlier this year, have the advantage of experience but the side has just not been able to crack the T20 format.

"I wouldn't say we played badly. We are a better team than this. We haven't done well in this format for a long time, but I don't believe we are such a bad team," captain Najmul Hossain Shanto conceded in Gwalior.

Batting continues to remain their weak link and it wasn't a surprise to see the side struggle against India's disciplined bowling attack.

Senior players like Liton Das and Mahmuddullah have to get their act together.

The Bangladesh bowlers have the ability to spice up things but against India's formidable lineup, they would need plenty of runs on the board.