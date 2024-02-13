ADVERTISEMENT

India's oldest living Test cricketer Dattajirao Gaekwad dies at 95

February 13, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - New Delhi

He played for India between 1952 and 1961, captaining the national team in 1959 when it toured England.

PTI

File picture of Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad, former Indian cricketer, at his residence in Vadodara. The former national team captain died at the age of 95 | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

India's oldest Test cricketer and former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

Gaekwad, who was the father of former India opener and national coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, was 95.

He breathed his last early this morning after battling for life in the ICU of a Baroda hospital for the past 12 days, a source in the family told PTI.

He played 11 Tests for India between 1952 and 1961, captaining the national team in 1959 when it toured England.

The right-hander made his debut against England at Leeds in 1952 and his final international game was against Pakistan in Chennai in 1961.

In the Ranji Trophy, Gaekwad represented Baroda from 1947 to 1961. He scored 3,139 runs at an average of 47.56, including 14 hundreds.

His highest was a 249 not out against Maharashtra in the 1959-60 season.

He became India's oldest living Test cricketer in 2016 after the death of former batter Deepak Shodhan at the age of 87 in Ahmedabad.

