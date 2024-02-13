GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's oldest living Test cricketer Dattajirao Gaekwad dies at 95

He played for India between 1952 and 1961, captaining the national team in 1959 when it toured England.

February 13, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad, former Indian cricketer, at his residence in Vadodara. The former national team captain died at the age of 95

File picture of Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad, former Indian cricketer, at his residence in Vadodara. The former national team captain died at the age of 95 | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

India's oldest Test cricketer and former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

Gaekwad, who was the father of former India opener and national coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, was 95.

He breathed his last early this morning after battling for life in the ICU of a Baroda hospital for the past 12 days, a source in the family told PTI.

He played 11 Tests for India between 1952 and 1961, captaining the national team in 1959 when it toured England.

The right-hander made his debut against England at Leeds in 1952 and his final international game was against Pakistan in Chennai in 1961.

In the Ranji Trophy, Gaekwad represented Baroda from 1947 to 1961. He scored 3,139 runs at an average of 47.56, including 14 hundreds.

His highest was a 249 not out against Maharashtra in the 1959-60 season.

He became India's oldest living Test cricketer in 2016 after the death of former batter Deepak Shodhan at the age of 87 in Ahmedabad.

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.