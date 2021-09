India’s ODI tour of New Zealand put off to 2022

India's Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme during a One Day international between India and New Zealand. File | Photo Credit: AP

WELLINGTON

16 September 2021 23:20 IST

The tour has been shifted to next year due to Indian team’s packed calender this year and COVID-19 restrictions

India will not be touring New Zealand later in the year due to a packed calendar and COVID-19 related restrictions. India would have had to quarantine for 14 days to play three ODIs as part of the World Cup Super League.

A New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that the India games will be played after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. New Zealand is scheduled to tour India in November for two Tests and three T20s.

New Zealand will be hosting Bangladesh, The Netherlands and South Africa in the summer besides the seven teams in Women’s World Cup in March-April. The Tests against Bangladesh and South Africa are part of the World Test Championship.

