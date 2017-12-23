India’s ODI team for 6-match series in South Africa to be selected today

The Indian team for the six-match one-day series in South Africa will be picked here on Saturday. The selection committee meeting will meet at the Cricket Centre at 7.00 pm.

After the completion of the three Test series in South Africa, India will play ODIs at Kingsmead, Durban (Feb.1,day/night), at SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb.4), at Newlands, Cape Town (Feb.7, day/night), at New Wanderers, Johannesburg (Feb.10. day/night), at St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (Feb.13, day/night) and at SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb.16, day/night).

India has played 28 ODIs against South Africa in South Africa, won five and lost 21.Two matches (Kingsmead, February 1997 and Centurion, December 2013) ended in no result.