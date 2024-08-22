ADVERTISEMENT

India’s five-Test tour of England: Leeds, Birmingham, Lords, Manchester and Oval

Published - August 22, 2024 03:59 pm IST - London

The next WTC cycle will run from 2025 to 2027 and it starts right after the final of the current cycle which will also be held in England.

PTI

A view of the Headingley cricket ground. Headingley will host the first Test between England and India from June 20, 2025. ECB has announced five venues for the five-test series against India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian men's cricket team will start its next cycle of World Test Championship with a five-Test series against England with the opening game scheduled at the seamer-friendly Headingley on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next WTC cycle will run from 2025 to 2027 and it starts right after the final of the current cycle which will also be held in England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has strategically kept matches at venues where England's swing bowlers will enjoy distinct advantage. The second Test will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2-6.

The third Test will be held at the hallowed Lord's ground from July 10-14, while Old Trafford in Manchester will host the fourth Test between July 23-27. The tour concludes with the final Test at the Oval from July 31-August 4.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There is a week's gap between first and second Test and eight-day interval between the third and fourth Tests giving players enough time to recuperate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US