India’s fast bowling makes them difficult to beat in Australia: Marnus Labuschagne

Star batter Marnus Labuschagne reckons fast bowlers make India a "difficult" side to beat in Australian conditions as the hosts look to end their barren run in Border-Gavaskar Trophy which has lasted nearly a decade.

India has won every bilateral Test series against Australia since losing 1-2 in an away affair in 2014-15. They have recorded identical 2-1 series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21 Down Under to remain on top.

"India's fast bowling is very good, which is really what brings them in Australian conditions and make them such a tough team to beat in Australian conditions,” Labuschagne told Star Sports.

The middle-order mainstay termed the rivalry as ‘tough’ irrespective of where they are playing.

"There is always high anticipation. To these two teams, it doesn't matter where we're playing, if it's in England, Australia, or India, it's always a tough contest,” he said.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon termed Indian players "superstars" while hoping to revive his on-field rivalry with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I've always said throughout my whole career (that) I want to compete against the best and you look through the whole Indian line-up, the whole squad, there's absolute superstars everywhere,” he said.

"I know Ashwin, we debuted around similar times and we've competed against each other in a number of series. I have got nothing but respect for him. He is an absolute master in the craft of off-spin bowling and it's been an absolute privilege to play against him and learn off him,” said Lyon.

All-rounder Cameron Green reckoned the five-Test series between India and Australia starting on November 22 at Perth could be a "preview" for the final of the World Test Championship next year.

India lead the WTC table for the 2023-25 cycle with 68.52 percentage points and 74 points, followed by Australia with 62.50 percentage points and 90 points.

The WTC final will be played at Lord’s from June 11-15 next year and could feature both the current top two teams once again.

India have featured in the summit clashes of the WTC on both occasions but have lost to New Zealand (2019-21) and Australia (2021-23).

"Every single point is pretty crucial for the World Test Championship. Anyway you can kind of (or) get an idea of (to) how to get one up on your opponent, we'll try and take,” Green said.

"If it is a bit of a preview for a World Test Championship final again, yeah, we’ve been trying to get as much information out of India and see how we can win it again," he added.