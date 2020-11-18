India’s England series could have spectators

London

ECB unveils fixtures for 2021 season

A five-match Test series against India will headline England’s bumper home summer in 2021 as the country’s cricket board on Wednesday unveiled a provisional fixture with plans to get crowds back into the stadiums.

The matches against India are scheduled for August-September.

Earlier this year, England hosted Pakistan and the West Indies in twin Test series behind closed doors due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, before welcoming Australia for a series of limited-over matches.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) now seems eager to stage the return of fans into the playing arena from the next season onwards depending on the COVID-19 situation.

During their last tour in 2018, Virat Kohli-led India lost the Test series 1-4.

India’s provisional schedule for 2021 Test series: Aug. 4-8: 1st Test at Trent Bridge, August 12-16: 2nd at Lord’s, Aug. 25-29: 3rd at Headingley, Sept. 2-6: 4th at the Oval, Sept. 10-14: 5th at Old Trafford.