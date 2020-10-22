India’s Australia tour green-lit, set to begin with Sydney ODI

MUMBAI

22 October 2020 22:08 IST

BCCI wants CA to allow players’ families to travel

Having obtained the requisite government clearances, Cricket Australia (CA) has shared the provisional itinerary of India’s forthcoming tour with the BCCI.

Unless the “teething issues” raised by the BCCI result in a stand-off, the tour is set to begin with the first ODI in Sydney on November 27 and culminate with the fourth Test in Brisbane from January 15 next year.

While the BCCI is yet to confirm the itinerary, The Hindu understands that it has no problems with the schedule.

Advertising

Advertising

The impending issues, as confirmed by a BCCI insider, have more to do with the size of the touring entourage and whether the players’ families will be allowed to travel with them.

“CA has advised families of players to be barred from travelling, considering the sensitivity and sanctity of the bio-bubble. But given the prolonged duration of the bubble the players will remain in, it would be in their interest if the families can be with them in Australia, at least for some time. Hopefully, the issue will be sorted out soon,” revealed the BCCI insider.

Despite the itinerary not formally being made public, the Test specialists, along with the coaching and support staff, are set to arrive in Dubai by Sunday. Once they complete their quarantine, they can train together before the touring party departs for Sydney from Dubai after the IPL final on November 10.

It is also learnt that the Indian team management has requested the BCCI for a psychologist and motivational trainer in Australia to better handle the challenges of living in the bio-bubble.