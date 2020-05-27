‘India’s Australia Test series from Dec. 3’

Melbourne

The plan does not include any quarantine hub for the visitors, say host media reports

Cricket Australia has locked in four venues for the financially crucial Test series against India and the first match is tentatively set for a December 3 start in Brisbane, as per local media reports.

Two Australian media outlets — 7news.com.au and the Sydney Morning Herald — reported that the schedule for the four Tests has been finalised. According to reports, CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will make it official on Friday and the plan does not include any quarantine hub or “bio bubble” for the visitors.

“Cricket Australia (CA), on Wednesday, ticked off on the Test series beginning in Brisbane on Dec. 3 before heading to Adelaide from Dec. 11 and Melbourne and Sydney for the traditional Boxing Day (Dec. 26) and New Year Tests (Jan. 3),” 7news.com.au reported.

Day/night Test

It is expected that the second Test in Adelaide will be a day/night affair as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had committed earlier.

The SMH reported: “Perth is scheduled to kick off the Australian Test summer with a pink-ball match against Afghanistan but Brisbane has won the right to host world powerhouse India in the season’s marquee series.”

According to the SMH, “CA will, on Friday, announce the international schedule for the 2020-21 season, which will feature as many as five international men’s sides, though this will be subject to change due to the global health crisis.”

The 7news.com.au report stated: “With Australia’s coronavirus situation easing, the series looks certain to go ahead without the need for a quarantine hub.

“The entire tour taking place in one city had been a possibility but the biggest question now is whether - or how many - fans will be allowed to attend the matches.”