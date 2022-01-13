Indians vent their ire at broadcaster SuperSport

Kohli... oh, no!

CAPE TOWN

13 January 2022 23:18 IST

It was an explosive day at the Newlands where the Indians made public their anger at the South African broadcaster SuperSport.

Under focus was the camera work and the employment of technology. The Indians were convinced Dean Elgar was trapped leg-before by off-spinner R. Ashwin with about 40 minutes of play left for the day. It was the 21st over and the Proteas were 60 for one.

Ashwin, bowling round the wicket, got the ball to strike the left-handed Elgar on the pads. Umpires Marais Erasmus gave it out. Elgar reviewed.

Advertising

Advertising

When the ball tracker showed the sphere going over the stumps, the Indians, not behaving well at all and with someone who played the game with great dignity and sportsman spirit, coach Rahul Dravid, watching from the pavilion, blew up.

Captain Virat Kohli kicked the air in disgust.

Then, Kolhi sauntered towards the stumps and made sure that his voice was caught by the mic. He said, “Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time.”

Vice-captain K.L. Rahul said, "It's the whole country against 11 guys." Ashwin made a frontal attack on SuperSport when he said, "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport."

In fact, umpire Erasmus seemed surprised at Elgar’s reprieve and was heard saying, “That’s impossible.”

Ironically, Elgar was finally dismissed by DRS when he faintly nicked Jasprit Bumrah to be caught well down the leg-side by a diving Rishabh Pant. Kohli was heard saying, “Wonder how they are going to show that.”

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said after the day’s play, "We saw it, you saw it. I'll leave that for the match referee to have a look at it.”

On comments by the Indian players against the broadcaster, he said, "Every individual out here is trying his best. Sometimes in a moment like this, people do say certain things. It's a game. Emotions do come into play sometimes."