Indians train under simulated Test match conditions

Knocking it around: Kohli geared up for the Test series, facing the red and pink balls at the practice session on Tuesday.

SYDNEY

17 November 2020 22:30 IST

Prepare for the series which begins with D-N game

The limited-overs competition awaits them first, but the Indian players, led by captain Virat Kohli, focused on next month’s Tests against Australia as they trained in simulated long-format match conditions with the red and pink balls here on Tuesday.

All the top batsmen and bowlers, from all three squads, took part in the practice session.

Kohli will feature only in the opening day-night Test, starting on December 17 in Adelaide, before flying back to India for the birth of his first child.

‘Love Test sessions’

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami and the 26-year-old Mohammed Siraj were seen bowling to Kohli in a video posted on Twitter by the captain himself. “Love Test cricket sessions,” read Kohli’s tweet.

The video showed the players using the centre strip of the ground, employing a Test match field and a batsman at the non-striker’s end.

The 30-year-old Shami is part of all three squads and India will rely heavily on him during the four-match Test series.

Siraj, who is only in the Test squad, sent down a few deliveries even as the other seniors watched him bowl.

“The master and his apprentice. When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia’s nets. Fast and accurate!” the BCCI tweet read.

On Monday, the star studded batting line-up was seen gearing up for the lively Australian pitches with the traditional tennis ball training after competing on the slow UAE tracks during the IPL.