Indian women’s England tour on the cards

While there is uncertainty surrounding the Indian men’s cricket team’s return to action, the women’s side is set to tour England for a tri-series, which also features South Africa, in September.

In addition to ensuring the squad’s safety during the pandemic — the series will likely be conducted in a bio-bubble — the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will also need to appoint selectors if the tour is finalised.

Non-existent

The women’s selection panel has virtually been non-existent since January.

The Hindu understands that the discussions between the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on the tri-series are “well on course”. “As of now, unless the COVID-19 situation worsens, it’s only a matter of getting the government go-ahead and the tour is on,” said a BCCI insider privy to the developments.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison had hinted at the possibility of the tri-series on a BBC podcast last month.

It is understood that the Indian team could depart around August 20 and observe a 14-day isolation period after landing. The tri-series could get underway around September 10.

Selectors needed

Besides securing governmental clearance, the BCCI has to get its act together on the selectors’ front.

All five members of the previous committee, headed by Hemlata Kala, have served their tenure; the T20 World Cup selection meeting in January was their final assignment.

In fact, on January 18, the BCCI invited applications for all five vacant posts in the women’s panel, along with two each in the senior and junior men’s selection committees.

It has since filled vacancies only in the senior men’s panel.

Still waiting

While Kala confirmed on Wednesday that she and her colleagues had been relieved of their duties, almost a dozen former women’s internationals who have applied for the job are waiting to hear from the BCCI.

“I have been in touch with some of the others who had applied and none of us have heard anything from the BCCI since January 24, which was the deadline for submitting applications,” said a candidate on condition of anonymity.