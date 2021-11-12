Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand ahead of World Cup next year

Wellington:

The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24

The Indian women's cricket team will play five ODIs and one T20 International in New Zealand next year as part of its preparations for the World Cup scheduled to be held there.

The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24. The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on November 12.

India's last international outing was a tour of Australia in Spetmber-October this year and it also included a pink-ball Test.

"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

Fixtures: ====== Feb 9: 1st T20I, Napier Feb 11: 1st ODI, Napier Feb 14: 2nd ODI, Nelson Feb 16: 3rd ODI, Nelson Feb 22: 4th ODI, Queenstown Feb 24: 5th ODI, Queenstown.