Indian women vs South Africa women second ODI: India will look for unassailable lead against South Africa

Following the commanding 143-run victory in the first ODI, India will look to sew up the series when it meets South Africa in the second match, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first encounter, Smriti Mandhana carried the batting with a fine century (117), and was assisted by all-rounders Deepti Sharma (37) and Pooja Vastrakar (31 n.o.). The bowlers, led by debutant Asha Sobhana (4/21), then pinned the visitors down.

If anything, the think-tank will seek improvements from its top-order batters. Opener Shafali Verma has totalled 21 runs from her previous six visits to the crease in ODIs while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has 41 from five. It is imperative that the duo comes good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pooja Vastrakar clutching her left knee while fielding and exiting the field in the opening tie caused some worry, but the 24-year-old bowled in the nets on Tuesday though it remains to be seen if she is match-fit.

South Africa, on the other hand, will need a massive upgrade in its performance. After letting India off the hook from 99 for five, its batting came undone as it folded for 122. Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp all got starts, but did not make them count.

One upside will be that the Proteas will have a full squad to choose from. Pacer Nadine de Klerk, in the pre-match briefing, said that the illness that had kept at least three women from playing Sunday’s game, including herself, was a thing of the past. The 24-year-old, however, was tight-lipped about Kapp’s return to bowling following a back injury.

This being a weekday fixture, there may not be that many supporters in the stands. The ones who do turn up will seek their money’s worth while all along hoping for the rain to stay away like it has all week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.