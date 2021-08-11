Indian women to assemble for training camp

Though the squads for the Australia tour are yet to announced, around 30 cricketers have been asked to reach Bengaluru.

New Delhi

11 August 2021 03:33 IST

Players will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia

Members of the Indian women’s cricket team have started assembling in Bengaluru for the training camp ahead of the Australia tour in September-October.

Though the squads for the full-fledged tour are yet to announced, around 30 cricketers have been asked to reach Bengaluru. The players will start training after a six-day quarantine.

The players currently competing in the Hundred — Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma — have been asked to join the national team in Bengaluru no later than August 22 as they too will have to undergo a six-day quarantine before the squad leaves for Australia at the end of the month.

Advertising

Advertising

The players will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia before they take on the hosts in first ODI scheduled in Sydney. In total, India play three ODIs, a day night Test and three T20s Down Under.

“The first week in Australia will be hard quarantine. After that, the team is likely to be given permission to train for the next seven days as they complete their quarantine,” a BCCI official said.