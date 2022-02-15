Indian women suffer 3-wicket loss to NZ in second ODI

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0. Photo: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

February 15, 2022 10:58 IST

Amelia Kerr played a brilliant unbeaten 119-run knock to lead the home side to victory with an over to spare

India suffered a three-wicket loss to hosts New Zealand in the second women's ODI in New Zealand on February 15.

Opting to bat, skipper Mithali Raj (66 not out) and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (65) scored half-centuries to help India reach 270 for 6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Amelia Kerr played a brilliant unbeaten 119-run knock to lead the home side to victory with an over to spare.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India, snaring 4 wickets while giving away 52 runs.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0.

Brief Scores:

India: 270 for 6 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 66 not out, Richa Ghosh 65; Sophie Devine 2/42).

New Zealand: 273 for 7 in 49 overs (Amelia Kerr 119 not out , Maddy Green 52; Deepti Sharma 4/52). PTI APA PDS PDS