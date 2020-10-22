Indian women in UAE for T20 Challenge

DUBAI

22 October 2020 03:27 IST

The top 30 women cricketers from India arrived here on Thursday for the Women’s T20 Challenge scheduled to be held in Sharjah from November 4 to 9. They will undergo a six-day isolation, with tests on the first, third and fifth days, before entering the ‘bio-bubble.’

“Let’s hear it for our girls! Hello UAE! The Supernovas, Trailblazers, Velocity have arrived. CANNOT WAIT for WomensT20Challenge,” IPL tweeted.

The teams will be led by Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur and the tournament will mark the beginning of the Indian women’s cricket season.

Advertising

Advertising