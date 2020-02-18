Indian women edge out West Indies in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up game

Brisbane

Poonam claims three wickets to derail the chase

Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India geared up for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling two-run win over the West Indies in a low-scoring warm-up match here on Tuesday. Electing to bat, India posted 107 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs before restricting West Indies to 105 for seven.

Deepti strikes

Chasing 108, West Indies was comfortably placed at 57 for one in 13 overs when Deepti Sharma struck, cleaning up opener Lee-Ann Kirby (42) to trigger a collapse. Soon skipper Stafanie Taylor (16), Chedean Nation (0) and Deandra Dottin (1) were back in the hut as West Indies slipped to 67 for five in the 17th over.

Hayley Matthews (25) and Chinelle Henry (17) blasted three fours and a six in the 19th over to leave the team with 11 to get off six balls.

Henry blasted Poonam for a four but the Indian dismissed Hayley off the fourth ball. West Indies needed three runs off the last ball but Chinelle was caught by Veda Krishnamurthy.

Earlier, the top-three failed to fire as India was reduced to 17 for three. Opener Smriti Mandhana (4) lasted just six balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues fell without opening her account. Shafali Verma blasted a couple of fours before being caught by Britney Cooper off Shamilia Connell (2/20).

Deepti Sharma made a 32-ball 21 before falling to Anisa Mohammed, while Pooja Vastrakar (13) was removed by Aaliyah Alleyne.

The scores: India 107/8 in 20 overs (Anisa Mohammed 2/16) bt West Indies 105/7 in 20 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 42, Poonam Yadav 3/20).