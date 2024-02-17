ADVERTISEMENT

Indian team wears black armbands in memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad

February 17, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Rajkot

Dattajirao, who played 11 Tests for India between 1951 and 1962, died on February 13 after remaining hospitalised for 12 days.

PTI

Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad, former Indian cricketer, at his residence in Vadodara. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Indian players wore black armbands in the memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England.

At 95, he was India's oldest living Test cricketer.

Dattajirao was the father of former India batter and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad.

"Team India will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India's oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently," the BCCI said in a statement shortly before the third day's play got underway here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

A right-handed batter, who could bowl both medium pace and leg-break, Dattajirao was India's captain during the 1959 tour of England.

