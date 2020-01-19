Cricket

Indian team sports black arm bands in honour of Bapu Nadkarni

File photo of Babu Nadkarni snapped during an interview. (Published in The Sportstar on May 12, 1979)

File photo of Babu Nadkarni snapped during an interview. (Published in The Sportstar on May 12, 1979)   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

more-in

The former all-rounder died on January 17.

Members of the Indian cricket team on January 19 sported black arm bands to honour former all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, who died earlier this week.

Nadkarni was 86 and is survived by his wife and two daughters. He breathed his last on January 17.

The Indian team took the field for the series-deciding third ODI against Australia wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect for Nadkarni.

Nadkarni, a left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, played 41 Tests in which he scored 1,414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures.

Nadkarni was a Mumbai stalwart having played 191 first-class matches and taken 500 wickets and scored 8,880 runs.

The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and played his last Test at Auckland against the same opponents in 1968 under MAK Pataudi’s captaincy.

He rose to fame after he bowled 21 successive maidens. His figures in that Madras (now Chennai) Test read 32-27-5-0.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Mumbai
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 2:09:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-team-sports-black-arm-bands-in-honour-of-bapu-nadkarni/article30599232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY