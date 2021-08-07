Indian team for Davis Cup

Asian Games gold medallists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will make the doubles team for the Davis Cup World Group tie to be played against Finland on indoor hard court at the Espoo Metro Arena, Finland, on September 17 and 18.

The leading singles players Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan got the green signal from the selection committee which met virtually under the chairmanship of Nandan Bal.

The other members of the selection panel were Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse and Sai Jayalakshmy.

The team: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan.

Captain: Rohit Rajpal; Coach: Zeeshan Ali.