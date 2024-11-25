 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Indian Premiere League 2025 auctions: Team squads, record buys and more

As the first day of the IPL mega auction ended, the ten teams have filled close to half of their squads. Here’s a look at the players in each team

Updated - November 25, 2024 01:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
IPL teams will rebuild their squads in this year’s mega auction with 577 players up for grabs

IPL teams will rebuild their squads in this year’s mega auction with 577 players up for grabs

The IPL’s mega auction kicked on Sunday (November 24, 2024) with 84 players up for the first day. Of these, 72 players were sold and 12 remained unsold.

Four players were bought using the Right-to-Match (RTM) option - Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals), Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians) and Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings). An RTM option allows a team to step in to buy a player from the previous edition’s squad if another team wants the player. The other bidding team can increase the bid once. If the previous team matches the amount, it can retain the player.

Nine to 13 players have been chosen out of 25 for each team. Use the graphic below to explore squads.

Two sets of six marquee players were also sold, with Rishabh Pant going to Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 crores. Other high bids include that for Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings), Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings).

Six bids made this year (as of Day 1) were in the top 16 most expensive bids across IPL editions.

The auction on the second day is set to begin at 3:30 pm IST, and matches will begin on March 14 next year, with the final match on May 25.

Published - November 25, 2024 01:30 pm IST

Related Topics

IPL / cricket / sport / Indian Premier League

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.