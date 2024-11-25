Indian Premiere League 2025 auctions: Team squads, record buys and more

The IPL’s mega auction kicked on Sunday (November 24, 2024) with 84 players up for the first day. Of these, 72 players were sold and 12 remained unsold.

Four players were bought using the Right-to-Match (RTM) option - Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals), Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians) and Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings). An RTM option allows a team to step in to buy a player from the previous edition’s squad if another team wants the player. The other bidding team can increase the bid once. If the previous team matches the amount, it can retain the player.

Nine to 13 players have been chosen out of 25 for each team. Use the graphic below to explore squads.

Two sets of six marquee players were also sold, with Rishabh Pant going to Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 crores. Other high bids include that for Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings), Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings).

Six bids made this year (as of Day 1) were in the top 16 most expensive bids across IPL editions.

The auction on the second day is set to begin at 3:30 pm IST, and matches will begin on March 14 next year, with the final match on May 25.